CORRECTED-Lack of banker prosecutions debated after ING sanctions case

(Corrects title to New York County District Attorney’s Office in paragraph 4.)

By Brett Wolf

ST. LOUIS, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - Even though Dutch bank ING Bank Nv agreed last week to forfeit a record $619 million for improperly helping Iranians and Cubans evade sanctions by pumping billions of dollars through the U.S. financial system, individual bankers have so far escaped prosecution.

This lack has fueled charges that U.S. and local enforcers would rather collect fines than punish individual executives, and that doing so can weaken sanctions enforcement. Authorities, however, say proving wrongdoing by individuals in such cases is harder than it seems.

“It seems like the only people the government wants to prosecute are low-level drug dealers who structure cash deposits at banks. They go to jail,” said retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent Bob Mazur. “But institutions that commit massive crimes to move billions of dollars simply pay fines. Maybe this is considered by the government to be too lucrative a revenue stream to worry about putting people behind bars.”

The involvement of the New York County District Attorney’s Office in the ING case and other sanctions cases raised particular concern from former U.S. Treasury Department official Peter Djinis.

“I continue to be surprised that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office spends years of its office’s resources and personnel on what is unarguably a federal crime, not a city or state crime,” Djinis said.

“Was the DA’s office concerned that the feds could not do an adequate job investigating the violations? Or, perhaps more cynically, was it more concerned that it would not share in the deep pockets penalty the federal investigation was most assuredly going to extract from ING?”

ING is just the latest in a long line of international banks that have failed to comply with U.S. anti-money laundering, tax and sanctions laws and when caught, simply paid fines totaling billions of dollars, Mazur said. Mazur’s undercover work in the 1980s helped bring down the corrupt Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), in which top executives were successfully prosecuted.

The U.S. Justice Department and New York County Attorney General’s Office, which together have handled many of the high-profile sanctions cases, said they will always bring criminal charges where evidence permits.

“I understand people want to see not just the banks pay a lot of money but see individuals prosecuted; I think we all share that desire, we just have to be mindful that we have to have legally sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Adam Kaufmann, chief of the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s investigations division.

The agencies’ probe of ING found that the bank illegally moved billions of dollars, linked to parties in Cuba, Iran and other blacklisted countries facing sanctions, through banks in Manhattan between the early 1990s and 2007. As in past cases, the agencies will split the $619 million forfeiture.

ING has taken disciplinary action including terminations and forced early retirement against more than 60 employees involved in the sanctions violations, ING spokeswoman Carolien van der Giessen said in an emailed statement. She declined to provide names or other information about those who were disciplined and declined to comment regarding calls for the prosecution of ING employees.

“STRIPPING”

Among violations the ING probe found, the bank systematically removed references to sanctioned parties from wire-transfer payment messages, a tactic dubbed “stripping.” The practice was once a common practice at several major European and British banks.

Documents filed in federal court in Washington include a number of references to emails in which ING employees were told to take steps to hide the true identities of U.S.-sanctioned parties to ensure that their transactions cleared the U.S. sanctions net. There has so far been no sign that prosecutors plan to bring charges against any of the bankers involved in the email exchanges.

In the BCCI case, Mazur said, several executives including BCCI President Swaleh Nazvi, were convicted on federal charges. Amjad Awan, who was convicted of money laundering for his work in the bank’s Latin America division, ultimately cooperated with prosecutors and offered testimony that helped convict former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega on drug trafficking and money laundering charges in 1992.

“That is why you can’t just fine crooked bankers,” Mazur said.

In 2009, Swiss banking giant UBS paid a $780 million fine to the Justice Department as part of an agreement in which it admitted to fraud and conspiracy in helping about 19,000 wealthy Americans hide up to $20 billion in secret bank accounts.

But the only UBS banker who was criminally prosecuted was former private-banking executive Brad Birkenfeld, who voluntarily disclosed UBS’ misdeeds to the Justice Department in 2007.

“The whistleblower went to jail,” he said.

In a 2010 deal involving Wachovia Bank, which Wells Fargo bought in 2008, Wachovia agreed to pay $160 million as part of a Justice Department money-laundering probe. The probe found that the bank’s failure to properly guard against money laundering had allowed drug traffickers to pump large sums through the bank. No bankers were charged.

A former Treasury official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the prosecution of individuals might provide “shock value” to get the attention of some bankers willing to look the other way to do business linked to drug traffickers, corrupt leaders or sanctioned parties.

Prosecutions would be most appropriate in cases where evidence suggested that a banker profited personally from illicit transactions, he said.

DECISION STILL OUT ON ING PROSECUTIONS

The decision is still out on whether any ING bankers will face prosecution, Kaufmann said. The district attorney’s office and Justice Department are still reviewing evidence, he said.

“They’re continuing to look at individuals to see whether anyone can or should be prosecuted and we’re helping them look into those individuals,” he said. “I think the Justice Department will make some determinations as to whether the guilt of anyone can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In international investigations, however, there are some “real life difficulties securing the evidence and securing witnesses,” Kauffman said. He declined to elaborate.

European privacy laws can make it difficult to identify individual suspects at foreign financial institutions because, for instance, U.S. prosecutors may be able to obtain only redacted documents that do not name individuals who circulated damning emails, a former Justice Department official said on condition of anonymity.

Even if adequate evidence is collected, forcing foreign nationals to appear as witnesses in a U.S. courtroom can difficult if not impossible, the source said.

A former federal prosecutor said the comprehensiveness of any mutual legal assistance treaty, or MLAT, that the U.S. government is party to plays a key role in gathering evidence during an international investigation.

“Subpoenas are no good, and you instead need MLATs. Interviews in foreign countries require special authorization from that country and it tends to invite reciprocal treatment of our financial institutions operating in the foreign country. It’s a mix of practical problems and policy,” the former prosecutor said.

Jennifer Shasky Calvery, head of the Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section in the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said department policy is to prosecute in any situation “where we have evidence of criminal wrongdoing by individuals, in terms of bank secrecy violations or money laundering activity, or sanctions violations.”

“The fact is sometimes with financial institutions you might have a collective knowledge that is sufficient to take action against the financial institution, and shows the wrongdoing of the financial institution as a whole, but there might not be evidence of any one person’s intent sufficient for prosecution,” she said.

When asked whether the Justice Department plans to pursue criminal charges against any ING bankers, Shasky Calvery declined to comment. She said, however, that ING agreed to cooperate with any future Justice Department investigations.

“In every case we’re interested in seeing which, if any, individuals may be culpable, so this case is no different in that regard,” she said. PARTNERSHIP QUESTIONED

Djinis’ criticisms of the New York prosecutors’ involvement echoed criticisms levied against the office for years under the leadership of former Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who had a reputation for targeting errant financial institutions.

ING is the fourth major bank to settle with New York and U.S. authorities over “stripping” information from wire transfers that would have identified sanctioned parties’ involvement. In 2009, Credit Suisse AG agreed to pay a $536 million fine and Lloyds TSB Bank Plc agreed to forfeit $350 million. Barclays settled in 2010 for $298 million.

Later that year, another Dutch bank, ABN AMRO, settled a case with the Justice Department, agreeing to pay $500 million.

Kaufmann disputed the notion that the Manhattan office is “intruding” in such investigations. He said the office played a key role in the probes and added that it was one of his analysts who uncovered the sanctions violations of Lloyds and Credit Suisse and brought them to the attention of the Treasury and Justice Departments.

“Once you’re into a subject matter and you’re talking to witnesses, and you’re looking at emails, you find more and more cases. So I think it’s erroneous to say that we’re sort of intruding into a federal area,” Kaufmann said. (Editing by Randall Mikkelsen; editing by M.D. Golan)