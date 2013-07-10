ING sells South Korean unit to Australia's Macquarie

AMSTERDAM, July 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its investment management operations in South Korea to Australian financial services group Macquarie.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is not expected to have a material impact on ING Group results, ING said in a statement. ING expected it to close in the fourth quarter of 2013.

ING is selling all of its insurance and investment management operations globally in return for European Commission approval of Dutch state aid that it received in 2008 and 2009.