Tong Yang seeks $980 mln to fund insurance bid-Basis Point

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Three South Korean banks are arranging 1.1 trillion won ($980 million) in financing to back Tong Yang Life Insurance’s bid for Dutch bank ING’s South Korean insurance business, Basis Point reported citing bank sources.

Tong Yang is competing against other bidders including the country’s third-largest insurer Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd and private equity firm MBK Partners, which are fighting to win control of an asset previously valued at roughly $2 billion.

Daegu Bank, Korea Exchange Bank and Woori Bank are working on the financing for Tong Yang, which is backed by Seoul-based private equity firm Vogo Fund, said Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Korea Development Bank is also working on financing to back a fourth bid from Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country’s second-largest insurer, Basis Point reported on Wednesday.

ING is only required to sell more than 50 percent in the unit by 2013 and to divest the remaining interest by the end of 2016, but it wants to sell as much as possible, sources previously told Reuters.

KB Financial Group Inc had been lined up to buy the unit for roughly US$2.1bn last year, but dropped its bid.

After last year’s sale fell through, seller ING asked bidders to attach bank letters of credit to their bids as a way to guarantee financial backing, sources told Reuters previously.

ING Life Insurance Korea is the country’s fifth-largest life insurer, with 22.7 trillion won ($20.2 billion) in assets at the end of 2012.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are advising ING on the sale. ($1 = 1122.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Kane Wu of Basis Point; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Holmes)