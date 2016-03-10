FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

March 10, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch bank ING plans to hold vote on anti-takeover structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 10 (Reuters) - ING, the largest Dutch bank, plans to hold a vote on abolishing a depositary receipt structure that functions as an anti-takeover defence at its next shareholder meeting on April 25.

The depositary receipt structure is a legal device common among Dutch companies by which all shares are held by an independent trust office with the power temporarily to revoke shareholders’ voting rights in order to fend off hostile takeovers. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Susan Thomas)

