CORRECTED-Shares of ING U.S. open down in New York Stock Exchange debut
May 2, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Shares of ING U.S. open down in New York Stock Exchange debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes “million” from second paragraph)

May 2 (Reuters) - Shares of ING U.S. Inc fell 1 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday.

Shares opened at $19.25 after the company, an affiliate of Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV, raised $1.3 billion in its initial public offering.

ING U.S. sold more shares than expected but at a lower price.

The company sold 65.2 million shares at $19.50. It had intended to sell 64.2 million shares in a range of $21 to $24 each. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

