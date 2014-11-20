FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kotak Mahindra to acquire ING Vysya Bank
November 20, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

India's Kotak Mahindra to acquire ING Vysya Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Thursday its board had approved the acquisition of local rival ING Vysya Bank Ltd , in which Dutch lender ING Groep NV owns about 43 percent, in an all-stock deal.

The board approved a swap ratio of 725 shares of five rupees each of Kotak Mahindra for every 1,000 shares of ING Vysya of 10 rupees each, the bank said in a statement, adding the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

