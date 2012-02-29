New Issue-ING Bank NV sells $2 bln notes

Feb 29 (Reuters) - ING Bank NV on Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and ING Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ING BANK NV AMT $2 BLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 03/07/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.486 FIRST PAY 09/07/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.864 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/07/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A