New Issue-ING Bank NV sells $2 bln notes
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-ING Bank NV sells $2 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - ING Bank NV on Wednesday sold $2
billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
and ING Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ING BANK NV	
	
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 3.75 PCT    MATURITY    03/07/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.486   FIRST PAY   09/07/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 3.864 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/07/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 300 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

