Scotiabank buys ING Bank of Canada assets for C$3.1 bln
August 29, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Scotiabank buys ING Bank of Canada assets for C$3.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia has agree to purchase ING Groep’s Canadian online bank for C$3.1 billion ($3.14 billion) in cash, taking advantage of a rare opportunity to grab market share in the crowded Canadian retail banking space.

The asset, branded as ING Direct Canada, will bring about C$40 billion in assets and C$30 billion in deposits under the wing of Canada’s No. 3 bank.

Scotiabank also said it would issue 29 million shares at C$52 each for total proceeds of C$1.5 billion to help fund the deal. It said it would operate ING Direct as a separate entity.

