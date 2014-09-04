FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ingenico partners with Seamless on payment services for Colruyt
September 4, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ingenico partners with Seamless on payment services for Colruyt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ingenico SA :

* Supports Colruyt Group in deployment of an alternative in-store and online payment method

* Launches partnership with Seamless, Swedish prepaid systems provider, to integrate Seamless’s SEQR app into Ingenico Payment Services’ online payment platform

* Partnership will enable Colruyt Group to offer its customers alternative online payment method using smartphones Source text: bit.ly/1A8mxKb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

