BRIEF-Ingenico to supply EMV-ready payment solutions to Elavon
September 22, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ingenico to supply EMV-ready payment solutions to Elavon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ingenico :

* Announces that Elavon will rely on its EMV-ready payment solutions to power two Elavon initiatives in the United States

* Elavon has selected Ingenico to be a partner in its migration to EMV-based payment processing infrastructures in the United States

* Says it has been chosen by Elavon to run its Fanfare omni-channel marketing and customer loyalty program Source text: bit.ly/1mC1UWo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

