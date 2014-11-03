FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ingenico ROAM launches native mPOS tablet app supporting all transactions types
#Computer Hardware
November 3, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ingenico ROAM launches native mPOS tablet app supporting all transactions types

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Compagnie Industrielle et Financiere d‘Ingenierie Ingenico SA :

* ROAM division launches Roampay x5 native Mobile point of sale (mPOS) tablet app with support for all transactions types: magstripe, emv and nfc

* Says mPOS application Roampay x5 is first and only native tablet application for both iOS and Android that supports all mobile payment transaction types and all acceptance methods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

