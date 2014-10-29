FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ingenico raises 2014 margin target, Q3 revenue up 16 percent
October 29, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Ingenico raises 2014 margin target, Q3 revenue up 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French payments firm Ingenico raised its annual operating margin and organic growth targets on Wednesday after revenue climbed in the third quarter, helped by strong sales in the United States.

The firm raised its target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 22.5 to 23 percent for the year, compared with its previous guidance of between 21.5 and 22.5 percent.

It also said it expected annual organic growth to exceed 15 percent, versus a previous outlook of between 14 and 16 percent.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur. Editing by Jane Merrman

