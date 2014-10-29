Ingenico raises 2014 margin target, Q3 revenue up 16 percent

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French payments firm Ingenico raised its annual operating margin and organic growth targets on Wednesday after revenue climbed in the third quarter, helped by strong sales in the United States.

The firm raised its target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 22.5 to 23 percent for the year, compared with its previous guidance of between 21.5 and 22.5 percent.

It also said it expected annual organic growth to exceed 15 percent, versus a previous outlook of between 14 and 16 percent.