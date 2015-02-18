FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ingenico target 10 pct sales growth in 2015
February 18, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ingenico target 10 pct sales growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ingenico is targeting 10 percent organic sales growth this year, driven by its main electronic payment and payment terminals business, but it expects to see some margin erosion due to competitive pressures.

The French maker of payment card readers which also handles payments between merchants and banks said on Wednesday it expects a 2015 EBITDA earnings margin of 21 percent, down from 23.4 percent in 2014.

It reported 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that rose to 377 million euros, beating the mean forecast by 18 analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 343 million and up from a reported 279 million a year earlier thanks to strong revenue growth across all regions.

Net profit rose 43 percent to 172 million.

The company increased its dividend for the year by 25 percent to 1 euro. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

