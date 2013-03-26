FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Ingenico aims for 2016 revenue above 1.8 bln euros
March 26, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

France's Ingenico aims for 2016 revenue above 1.8 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - French payment terminal group Ingenico said on Tuesday that it hoped to boost revenues to above 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by 2016 while targeting an EBITDA margin goal above 20 percent of its revenue.

In 2012, Ingenico’s annual revenue was 1.2 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of 18.5 percent.

Ingenico also said in a statement outlining a business plan to be presented to investors in London that it would aim to pay a dividend equivalent to 35 percent of earnings.

$1 = 0.7763 euros Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
