FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ingersoll-Rand to buy Cameron International unit for $850 mln (Aug 18)
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ingersoll-Rand to buy Cameron International unit for $850 mln (Aug 18)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph nine to say Winston & Strawn, not Strawn, was among Cameron’s legal counsels)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc, a maker of heating and air conditioning systems, said it would buy Cameron International Corp’s centrifugal compression unit for $850 million.

The business, which makes oil and gas separation equipment, heaters and water processing systems, reported revenue of $396 million for 2013.

Ingersoll-Rand said it planned to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt. The company had about $930 million cash on hand as of June 30.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, the company said.

Ingersoll-Rand said it expected the acquisition to add 8-10 cents per share to its earnings in 2015. (bit.ly/Vysh2n)

Cameron, which provides flow equipment products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry, said it was selling the unit to focus on its core markets.

Cameron said it expected after-tax proceeds of about $600 million from the sale, part of which it planned to use for share buybacks.

JP Morgan Securities LLC was Ingersoll-Rand’s financial adviser and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was its legal adviser.

Citi was Cameron’s financial adviser and Winston & Strawn and Baker Botts its legal counsel.

Ingersoll-Rand’s shares closed at $60.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.