Ingersoll-Rand shares could rise 20 pct in next yr - Barron's
March 13, 2016 / 5:46 PM / a year ago

Ingersoll-Rand shares could rise 20 pct in next yr - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of air-conditioning specialist Ingersoll-Rand Plc could return nearly 20 percent over the next year, as the company avoids the extensive exposure to the oil sector that other industrial rivals face, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron‘s.

At 15 times forward earnings estimates, Ingersoll carries a lower valuation than peers, according to the weekly financial newspaper. Ingersoll shares closed on Friday at $58.79 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 2.4 percent on the day.

Many U.S. industrial companies’ shares that slid last year over concerns of an economic slowdown have regained their footing in recent weeks. But some investors and analysts suspect the stocks may still be standing on uncertain ground.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

