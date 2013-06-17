Ingersoll Rand to sell at least $1.165bn of bonds

June 17 (IFR) - Industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand is offering bonds at bargain prices on Monday, as it seeks to refinance debt and pay the fees for a shareholder friendly spin-off later in the year.

Triple-B rated Ingersoll is planning to sell at least USD1.165bn of debt via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

The proceeds will be used to redeem the company’s USD600m 6.00% 2013s and USD565m 9.5% 2014s. They may also be used to pay the costs of the spin-off of the company’s high-margin commercial and residential security businesses.

The company started out with initial price talk of 210 basis points area on a 5.5-year tranche, which amounts to about 34bp-35bp of new issue concession; a similar premium to buy a 10-year portion, whispered at 225bp area; and around 37.5bp of new issue concession on a 30-year tranche, starting at 262.5bp.

“It’s not surprising that they’ve gone out with these initial price thoughts,” said one credit analyst. “It will come in, but investors should still end up with a nice new issue concession.”

Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by Moody’s to Baa2 earlier this month following the announcement of the spin-off as well as a USD2bn share buyback and a 31% increase in its dividend rate.

The spin-off removes some of the legacy company’s best high margin businesses, which account for about 14% of revenue, and will leave the original Ingersoll Rand primarily reliant on commercial and residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems manufacturing.

Those businesses have suffered from low margins in recent years because of the sluggishness in residential and commercial construction in the US.

The company decided to spin off the security operation following pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz. The security business makes products that include Shlage and Kryptonite locks.

The best pricing comparable for the new bond transaction is the company’s outstanding USD750m 6.8765% 2018s, trading at a high dollar price of USD120.00 and a spread of around 165bp over Treasuries, or a G-spread of 160bp.

Taking the G-spread, and adding 16bp for the six-month extension for the new 5.5-year tranche, brings fair value to around 176bp - implying a 34bp new issue concession at the 5.5-year tranche’s 210bp initial price thoughts.

Moody’s was unimpressed with Ingersoll Rand’s plans to refinance the 2013 and 2014 notes, because it’s a departure from its previous strategy of reducing debt with cash on hand.

Nor are bondholders impressed with the fact that it responded so generously to shareholder activism pressure last year.

“For bondholders the bottom line is that financial risk will be higher at the legacy issuer by definition, and business diversity diminished,” wrote research firm CreditSights.

“Ratings risk and more spin-off risk on the back of more activism will remain an issue,” it said. “Investors can look to Tyco for a potential template in serial spin-offs.”