Ingersoll-Rand's quarterly profit jumps 76 pct
October 22, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Ingersoll-Rand's quarterly profit jumps 76 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units, reported a 76 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more heating, ventilation and airconditioning systems.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $291.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $165.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.3 percent to $3.39 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

