UPDATE 1-Ingersoll-Rand's profit forecast misses estimates
July 28, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ingersoll-Rand's profit forecast misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 28 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units, forecast a lower-than-expected current-quarter profit, citing slow growth in its industrial business.

Ingersoll’s shares fell 3.5 percent to $62.75 in premarket trading.

The company’s industrial business makes air compressors, power tools, golf carts and rough terrain vehicles and accounted for 20 percent of total revenue in the second quarter.

“We saw relative strength across our climate segment, while markets in our industrial segment were softer than expected,” Chief Executive Michael Lamach said in a statement.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.15 to $1.19 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders fell 74 percent to $78.9 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.

The results were hurt by a three-fold increase in provision for income taxes to $331.4 million.

Revenue rose 1.6 percent to $3.60 billion.

Up to Monday’s close, the company’s stock had risen about 2.5 percent this year, while the S&P 500 Industrial Machinery index had fallen about 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

