REFILE-Ingersoll-Rand revenue rises 4.3 pct on higher cooling systems demand

(Corrects paragraph 1 to add dropped word “percent”)

July 22 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane airconditioners, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its heating and cooling systems.

Revenue rose to $3.54 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.40 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders fell to $306 million, or $1.12 per share, from $317.2 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.