Feb. 1 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc reported a 2.7 percent drop in earnings on weak demand for its heating and cooling systems and other industrial equipment.

The U.S. manufacturer, which has decided to spin off its security business, said on Friday fourth-quarter profit came to $235.6 million or 78 cents per share, compared with $242.2 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.