FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Improving US housing market helps Ingersoll-Rand beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Improving US housing market helps Ingersoll-Rand beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc, the maker of Trane air conditioners and Schlage locks, posted better-than-expected quarterly results after selling more climate control systems in a recovering U.S. construction market.

Second-quarter revenue rose 3 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, as sales of residential security systems, air conditioners and heating systems more than offset weaker demand for the company’s industrial equipment.

Excluding one-time items, Ingersoll-Rand earned $1.14 per share from continuing operations, beating the average analyst forecast by 6 cents.

Sales fell in the company’s industrial technology and commercial security divisions.

Ingersoll-Rand said it expected continued weak industrial demand and uneven growth in non-residential construction.

The housing market is leading much of the recovery in construction, while investments in non-residential construction have been uneven.

The company narrowed its full-year profit forecast by 5 cents on both sides to a range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

Net income attributable to the company fell 13 percent to $317.2 million, or $1.05 per share, for the second quarter from $365.8 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations was $1.03 per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $3.93 billion, while analysts were looking for $3.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ingersoll-Rand shares closed at a 52-week high of $59.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.