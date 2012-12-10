FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ingersoll-Rand to spin off security business-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Ingersoll-Rand to spin off security business-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Diversified industrial conglomerate Ingersoll-Rand is expected to announce as soon as Monday that it will spin off its security division, two people familiar with the matter said.

It also plans buy back shares and increase dividends in order to boost shareholder value, one of the sources said.

Ingersoll-Rand said earier this year it would undertake a strategic review, following pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management LP has acquired a roughly 7 percent stake and proposed a break-up of the company.

Representatives for Ingersoll-Rand and Nelson Peltz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The people asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.