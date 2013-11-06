BRIEF-ING says to divest more than 50 pct of ING Life Japan by end 2015

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV : * Says ING, EC agree on revised timelines for European and Japanese insurance divestments * Says timeline to divest more than 50 pct of European insurance/IM units unchanged at end 2015 * Says ING Life Japan to be divested in line with timelines for European insurance/IM units * Says segment reporting for ING Life Japan units triggers EUR 0.6 billion pre-tax charge in fourth-quarter * Preparations for the base case IPO of ING Insurance in 2014 are on track