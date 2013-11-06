FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING says to divest more than 50 pct of ING Life Japan by end 2015
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ING says to divest more than 50 pct of ING Life Japan by end 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV : * Says ING, EC agree on revised timelines for European and Japanese insurance divestments * Says timeline to divest more than 50 pct of European insurance/IM units unchanged at end 2015 * Says ING Life Japan to be divested in line with timelines for European insurance/IM units * Says segment reporting for ING Life Japan units triggers EUR 0.6 billion pre-tax charge in fourth-quarter * Preparations for the base case IPO of ING Insurance in 2014 are on track

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.