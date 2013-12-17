BRIEF-ING, Dutch State complete agreement for unwinding IABF

AMSTERDAM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV : * ING and Dutch State complete agreement for unwinding of IABF * Says IABF in its original form is now terminated and all regular guarantee fee payments have been settled * Says Dutch State has started process to divest the securities in the IABF-portfolio * Announcements on auction process or actual transactions will be made by the Dutch State treasury agency. * Says proceeds will be used to pay off remaining loan from ING and are expected to leave direct cash profit for the State