BRIEF-ING, Dutch State complete agreement for unwinding IABF
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ING, Dutch State complete agreement for unwinding IABF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV : * ING and Dutch State complete agreement for unwinding of IABF * Says IABF in its original form is now terminated and all regular guarantee fee payments have been settled * Says Dutch State has started process to divest the securities in the IABF-portfolio * Announcements on auction process or actual transactions will be made by the Dutch State treasury agency. * Says proceeds will be used to pay off remaining loan from ING and are expected to leave direct cash profit for the State

