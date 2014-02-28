FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING finalises deal to make Dutch-defined benefits pension fund financially independent
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
February 28, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ING finalises deal to make Dutch-defined benefits pension fund financially independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV : * Finalises agreement to make Dutch defined benefits pension fund financially independent * Says finalisation of the agreement releases ING from all future financial obligations arising out of this plan * After-tax P&L impact of agreement is about -1.1 billion euros, compared with the estimated - 1.2 billion euros announced on Jan. 9, 2014 * Says decrease is mainly due to changes in interest and equity markets which reduced the value of the net pension asset * Says of this P&L impact, -0.7 billion euros has been attributed to ING Bank and -0.4 billion euros to ING Insurance * Says financial impact will be reflected as a special item in ING Group’s first quarter 2014 results

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.