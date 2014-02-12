FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING posts fourth-quarter pre-tax banking result of 904 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ING posts fourth-quarter pre-tax banking result of 904 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - ING Group NV : * Posts 2013 underlying net profit of EUR 3,255 million * Says bank Q4 2013 underlying result before tax of EUR 904 million * Says ing insurance Q4 2013 operating result ongoing businesses of EUR 215 million * Cost/income ratio for full year improved to 56.8 pct * For 2014, confident that we are well positioned to achieve our strategic objectives * Given priority to repay Dutch state, executive board will not propose to pay a dividend over 2013 at AGM in May

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.