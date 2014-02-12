BRIEF-ING posts fourth-quarter pre-tax banking result of 904 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - ING Group NV : * Posts 2013 underlying net profit of EUR 3,255 million * Says bank Q4 2013 underlying result before tax of EUR 904 million * Says ing insurance Q4 2013 operating result ongoing businesses of EUR 215 million * Cost/income ratio for full year improved to 56.8 pct * For 2014, confident that we are well positioned to achieve our strategic objectives * Given priority to repay Dutch state, executive board will not propose to pay a dividend over 2013 at AGM in May