BRIEF-ING Groep NV says paid 1.225 bln euros to Dutch State

* Has paid EUR 1.225 billion to Dutch state, including EUR 817 million repayment of core tier 1 securities and eur 408 million in interest and premium

* Today’s transaction brings total paid to Dutch State to EUR 12.5 billion

* Payment of EUR 1.225 billion has been funded by a dividend from ing bank to ing group

* Says this upstream payment will lead to a reduction of bank's core tier 1 ratio of approximately 40 basis points