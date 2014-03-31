FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep NV says paid 1.225 bln euros to Dutch State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV

* Has paid EUR 1.225 billion to Dutch state, including EUR 817 million repayment of core tier 1 securities and eur 408 million in interest and premium

* Today’s transaction brings total paid to Dutch State to EUR 12.5 billion

* Payment of EUR 1.225 billion has been funded by a dividend from ing bank to ing group

* Says this upstream payment will lead to a reduction of bank’s core tier 1 ratio of approximately 40 basis points Amsterdam Newsroom: +31 20 504 5000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

