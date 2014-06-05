BRIEF-ING says to proceed with IPO and listing of NN Group

June 5 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV

* ING announces intention to launch initial public offering of NN Group and listing on Euronext Amsterdam

* Confirms intention to proceed with initial public offering (IPO) and listing on Euronext Amsterdam of NN Group N.V.

* IPO will comprise existing ordinary shares in NN group, currently wholly owned by ING

* NN group intends to pay a dividend in relation to second half of 2014 of EUR 175 million, payable in 2015

* Will receive net proceeds of offering and will retain a significant majority holding in NN group after its listing

* Intends to divest more than 50% of its shareholding in nn group before 31 December 2015 and remaining shares before 31 December 2016, in line with timeline ING has agreed with European Commission