BRIEF-ING Groep prices NN Group IPO at 18.50-22.00 euros per share
#Financials
June 16, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep prices NN Group IPO at 18.50-22.00 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* ING announces indicative offer price range and offer size for IPO of NN Group

* Offer price range set at eur 18.50 - eur 22.00 per NN Group share

* ING to offer 70 million existing ordinary shares of NN Group in IPO (excluding an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of offered shares)

* NN Group shares expected to be listed and start trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 2 July 2014

* ING announces today that it intends to offer 70 million ordinary shares in share capital of its subsidiary nn group at an indicative offer price range of eur 18.50 to eur 22.00 per share

* Based on this price range, initial offer size, or gross proceeds of offering, would be approximately eur 1.3 billion to eur 1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

