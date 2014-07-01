FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ING Groep NV says increases number of offer shares in NN Group IPO
July 1, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep NV says increases number of offer shares in NN Group IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV

* Has increased number of existing ordinary shares offered in initial public offering (ipo) of NN group to 77 million, up from 70 million offer shares previously announced

* Decision to increase offer size is due to significant investor demand

* Expects to announce offer price for offer shares to be sold in offering later today, after close of trading on new york stock exchange

* Number of additional ordinary shares covered by over-allotment option has increased to up to approximately 11.6 million additional ordinary shares

* NN group shares are expected to be listed and start trading on euronext amsterdam at 09.00 hours (cet) on 2 july 2014 (on an if-and-when-delivered basis) under listing name ‘nn group’ and symbol ‘nn’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

