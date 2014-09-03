BRIEF-ING says to sell 30 million shares in Voya Financial

Sept 2 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* ING to sell 30 million shares in voya financial

* Entered into SPA with Voya Financial under which Voya Financial will repurchase $300 million of shares of common stock from ING Group

* Offering will reduce ING Group’s stake in Voya Financial to approximately 32 pct at completion of transactions from currently 43 pct

* Transactions announced today are not expected to have a material impact on ING‘S 2014 Q3 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: