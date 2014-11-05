FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep to make final repayment of 13.5 bln euros to Dutch state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ing Groep NV :

* To make final repayment to Dutch state on 7 November 2014

* Total amount repaid to Dutch state on core tier 1 securities will be eur 13.5 billion, including eur 10 billion in principal and eur 3.5 billion in interest and premiums

* Repayment has no impact on ing bank’s capital ratios

* ING will fund repayment from capital surplus at ing group

* Total gross financial benefit to dutch state on support for ing is about eur 5.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

