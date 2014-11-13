FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING Groep sells stake in Voya Financial for $1.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep sells stake in Voya Financial for $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ING Groep Nv

* ING sells 34.5 million Voya shares for total proceeds of $1.4 billion

* ING Group has sold approximately 30 million Voya shares at a price of $39.15 per share in public offering

* In addition ING Group has sold to Voya approximately 4.5 million shares for an aggregate amount of $175 million

* Transactions are expected to settle on 18 november 2014

* Sale of total of 34.5 million shares from combined transactions reduces ING Group’s stake in Voya from 32.5% to approximately 19%

* Two remaining ING Group directors will step down from board of directors of Voya

* Transactions are expected to result in a net profit to ING at closing of approximately eur 0.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.