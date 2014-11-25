FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ING Groep to further invest in digital banking; will cut 1700 jobs
November 25, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep to further invest in digital banking; will cut 1700 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ing Groep Nv

* ING Group : ING to take next step in digital banking in the Netherlands

* Investment of eur 200 million to further simplify and automate IT systems and processes

* Expected annual gross savings of around eur 270 million from 2018 onwards

* Measures to result in reduction of ING’s dutch workforce by 1,700 ftes over a three-year period

* Measures to result in pre-tax provision of around eur 320 million in 4Q14

* In addition, ING will reduce number of positions employed by external suppliers by 1,075 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

