BRIEF-ING completes 1.125 bln euro pre-IPO investment into NN Group

May 16 (Reuters) - ING Groep Nv :

* ING Group completes 1.125 bln euro pre-IPO investment into NN Group

* Transaction represents an important investment into NN Group ahead of intended IPO of ING’s European and Japanese insurance and investment management activities

* Completed issuance of 1.125 bln euros in subordinated notes that will, in line with completion of intended IPO of NN Group, be exchanged into NN Group shares

* Preparations are on track for a transaction in 2014; any further announcements will be made as and when appropriate