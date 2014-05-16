FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 16, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ING completes 1.125 bln euro pre-IPO investment into NN Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - ING Groep Nv :

* ING Group completes 1.125 bln euro pre-IPO investment into NN Group

* Transaction represents an important investment into NN Group ahead of intended IPO of ING’s European and Japanese insurance and investment management activities

* Completed issuance of 1.125 bln euros in subordinated notes that will, in line with completion of intended IPO of NN Group, be exchanged into NN Group shares

* Preparations are on track for a transaction in 2014; any further announcements will be made as and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
