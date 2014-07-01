FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

ING increases number of shares on offer in insurance arm sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company ING Group NV on Tuesday said it had increased by 10 percent to 77 million the number of ordinary shares it will list in its insurance arm, NN Group due to “significant” investor demand.

The shares are due to begin trading on Wednesday in Amsterdam in one of the largest initial public offerings in Europe this year.

ING Group narrowed the price range to 19.50-20.50 euros on Monday, sources had told Reuters, from an initial 18.50-22.50 euros. A final price will be set after the close of trading in New York on Tuesday, it said. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore. Writing by Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)

