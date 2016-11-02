SYDNEY Nov 2 TPG Capital Management has slashed pricing for the IPO of Inghams Group, Australia's largest poultry producer, and also cut the size of the offering, said one of the advisers to the U.S. private equity giant.

In supplementary prospectus documents set to be issued later on Wednesday, shares will now to be offered at A$3.15 each, or 12 times Ingham's pro forma 2017 net profit, the source said.

That compares with a previous indicative range of A$3.57 to A$4.14.

TPG also plans to keep a 60 percent stake rather than the 30 percent to 50 percent listed in its Oct. 12 prospectus, said the source.

The source, who was not authorised to speak to the media, declined to be identified. TPG declined to comment. Inghams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The revised offering, which includes new shares, is now worth some A$618 million and values Inghams at around A$1.17 billion ($895 million).

That compares with previous offering value of up to A$1.1 billion and a market value on listing of A$1.5 billion for Inghams at the top end of its previous indicative range.

The decision to lower the price was due to the private equity group's desire for strong after-market trading rather than a lack of investor demand, the source said.

Shares in Inghams are expected to begin trading on Nov. 7. ($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)