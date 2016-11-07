(Adds background on listing, latest price)

SYDNEY Nov 7 Shares in Australia's biggest chicken producer Inghams slipped on their market debut on Monday, as private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP's move to nearly halve the listing's size failed to generate the hoped for first-day pop in trading.

Amid a weak general appetite for initial public offerings in Sydney, shares in Inghams were trading at A$3.125 by 0142 GMT, 0.5 percent below the A$3.15 listing price.

The setback for TPG comes after the firm on Friday slashed the amount it planned to raise in the Inghams listing to A$596 million ($457million), having previously hoped to raise up to A$1.1 billion. A TPG adviser who declined to be identified said the cut was designed to ensure a strong debut.

The outcome of the Inghams listing is seen as an important indicator of market interest, with TPG also expected to court investors this year with an initial public offering for Australian gas and electricity supplier Alinta Energy, potentially worth up to A$3 billion. ($1 = 1.3034 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry and Kenneth Maxwell)