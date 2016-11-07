UPDATE 1-Canadian Ford workers approve new contract -union
TORONTO, Nov 6 Canadian workers at Ford Motor Co voted to approve a new four-year contract with the automaker, the Unifor union said on Sunday, wrapping up months of contract talks.
SYDNEY Nov 7 Shares in Australia's biggest chicken producer Inghams held steady on Monday, the first trading day after a A$596.4 million ($457.92 million) listing.
Shares in Inghams were trading at A$3.14 by 0112 GMT, in line with the listing price of A$3.15 a share.
($1 = 1.3024 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to acquire European logistics property company P3 Logistic Parks for 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion), in what it said would be the largest European real estate transaction this year.
HONG KONG, Nov 7 Stocks rose and the dollar rallied against its major rivals on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton.