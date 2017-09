Feb 17 (Reuters) - Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc said China’s Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd will acquire the company for about $6 billion.

The offer of $38.90 per share represents a 31.2 percent premium to Ingram’s closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)