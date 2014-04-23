FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ingram Micro posts weaker-than-expected results, shares fall
April 23, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Ingram Micro posts weaker-than-expected results, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Electronic products distributor Ingram Micro Inc posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a rise in costs and interest expenses, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trading.

The company’s net income halved to $24.8 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $49.8 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Ingram earned 43 cents per share.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $10.38 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 48 cents per share on revenue of $10.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
