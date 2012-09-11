ING US president departs

* Leary not being replaced

* IPO still a “base case” for firm, spokesman says

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The president and chief operating officer of ING US, a division of Netherlands-based ING Groep N.V., has left the firm.

Robert G. Leary, who had led the $453 billion business since April 2011, will not be directly replaced although Alain Karaoglan, executive vice president of finance and strategy, has taken on the COO title and responsibilities, a spokesman said.

The spokesman declined to comment on why Leary had left the firm.

ING Groep over the past few years has been selling off businesses to repay the remainder of the money it owes the Dutch government for a 2008 capital infusion of 10 billion euros.

As part of that plan, the company has been looking at an IPO for ING US. While the “base case” for ING is still an IPO, the spokesman said that “other options remain possible.” (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)