UPDATE 1-ING US president departs, Karaoglan takes on COO duties

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The president and chief operating officer of ING US, a division of Dutch bank and insurer ING Groep N.V., has left the firm.

Robert G. Leary had taken on the roles since April 2011, reporting to Chief Executive Rodney Martin. A spokesman declined to comment on why Leary had left the $453 billion business.

Alain Karaoglan, executive vice president of finance and strategy, has taken on the COO title and responsibilities.

ING Groep over the past few years has been selling off businesses to repay the remainder of the money it owes the Dutch government for a 2008 capital infusion of 10 billion euros.

As part of that plan, the company has been looking at an IPO for ING US. While the “base case” for ING is still an IPO, the spokesman said that “other options remain possible.” (Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Edwina Gibbs)