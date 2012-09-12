FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ING US president departs, Karaoglan takes on COO duties
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ING US president departs, Karaoglan takes on COO duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Karaoglan takes on chief operating officer role

* IPO still the “base case” for firm, spokesman says (Adds details)

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The president and chief operating officer of ING US, a division of Dutch bank and insurer ING Groep N.V., has left the firm.

Robert G. Leary had taken on the roles since April 2011, reporting to Chief Executive Rodney Martin. A spokesman declined to comment on why Leary had left the $453 billion business.

Alain Karaoglan, executive vice president of finance and strategy, has taken on the COO title and responsibilities.

ING Groep over the past few years has been selling off businesses to repay the remainder of the money it owes the Dutch government for a 2008 capital infusion of 10 billion euros.

As part of that plan, the company has been looking at an IPO for ING US. While the “base case” for ING is still an IPO, the spokesman said that “other options remain possible.” (Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.