Oct 31 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says its unit signs distribution contract with CQ Masso / Saequim

* Says contract offers CQ Masso / Saequim exclusive distribution of products developed by Phyture Biotech unit in 10 European countries and Peru Source text: bit.ly/1vocDRY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)