BRIEF-Inmarsat says uncertain about further payments from LightSquared
April 4, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat says uncertain about further payments from LightSquared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc

* Inmarsat plc update on cooperation agreement with lightsquared

* On monday 31 march 2014, in line with terms of agreement, lightsquared elected to restart phase 2 which had been suspended since 20 april 2012

* In connection with this election notice, a payment of us$5 million became due after 5 business days and was received on 3 april 2014.

* Investors are cautioned that this announcement provides no guarantee that any further payments will be received from lightsquared. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

