FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inmarsat says to offer about $1 bln senior notes due 2022
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat says to offer about $1 bln senior notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :

* Announces an offering of debt securities through Inmarsat Finance Plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary company

* Is offering approximately $1,000,000,000 of senior notes due 2022

* Intends to use proceeds principally to fund a tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.375 pct senior notes due 2017 and satisfy and discharge any such remaining existing notes

* Proceeds to also be used to pay fees and expenses in relation to tender offer and redemption and offering of notes, with remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.