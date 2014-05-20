BRIEF-Inmarsat says to offer about $1 bln senior notes due 2022

May 20 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :

* Announces an offering of debt securities through Inmarsat Finance Plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary company

* Is offering approximately $1,000,000,000 of senior notes due 2022

* Intends to use proceeds principally to fund a tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.375 pct senior notes due 2017 and satisfy and discharge any such remaining existing notes

* Proceeds to also be used to pay fees and expenses in relation to tender offer and redemption and offering of notes, with remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: