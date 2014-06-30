FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inmarsat says its first 5 GX satellite achieved CSI
June 30, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat says its first 5 GX satellite achieved CSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :

* Its first Inmarsat- 5 Global Xpress (GX) satellite has achieved commercial service introduction (CSI)

* Firms participating in these tests include ASC, Boeing, DRS, Ultra Gigasat, Gilat, Honeywell Aerospace, Hughes, Inmarsat government

* Firms participating in these tests ,include iDirect Government Technologies, L-3 GCS, L-3 Datron, Micro-ant, Newtec, Tampa Microwave, Tecom Industries, Thales, Thinkom, and Viasat

* As Global Xpress system moves toward full global operations, expected to take place in first half of 2015, Inmarsat and its partners are on pace to introduce a broad array of GX products and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

