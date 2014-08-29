FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inmarsat says received payment of a phase 2 quarterly payment from LightSquared
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat says received payment of a phase 2 quarterly payment from LightSquared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc

* Provides following update with regard to its cooperation agreement with LightSquared

* That it has received payment of a phase 2 quarterly payment from LightSquared

* Payment was received within 60 day contractual cure period triggered by a notice of default issued to lightsquared on 2 july 2014

* Further payments from Lightsquared are subject to significant uncertainty

* Revenue generation of Inmarsat’s mobile satellite services and Inmarsat solutions businesses remains unaffected by today’s announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
