LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Inmarsat, the British satellite communications group, said a difficult outlook for its U.S. government business and a later-than-planned launch of its new GX satellite would hit operating profit next year.

It said on Thursday that much of the costs of rolling out its new GX network would still come next year, which would combine with investments in one of its other networks and the impact of cuts to U.S. spending on defense to hit profits.